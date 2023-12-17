Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Chase is considered day-to-day due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase sustained the injury during Saturday's 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings, and the wideout's status will now need to be monitored closely ahead of the Bengals' Dec. 23 contest against the Steelers. Since the Bengals are deeming him day-to-day, Chase has chance to be available next weekend, with added context regarding his status set to arrive once Cincinnati resumes practicing Tuesday.