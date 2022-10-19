Chase (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Chase handled a full workload in Sunday's win over the Saints, catching seven of 10 targets for 132 yards and two TDs while doing much of his damage late in the game. He thus seems likely to be ready for Sunday's game against the Falcons, though it'll be worth keeping an eye on Cincinnati's injury reports with WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) also limited Wednesday and hoping to avoid setbacks with injuries they've been able to play through.
