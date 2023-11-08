Chase (back) was officially listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.
Chase, who is dealing with back soreness, per Ben Baby of ESPN, now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Texans. His status is thus worth monitoring closely as the week progresses, with the same applying to fellow WR Tee Higgins, who logged a limited session Wednesday.
