Chase didn't return to Saturday's 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings after exiting with a right shoulder injury.

Prior to leaving the contest, Chase caught all four of his targets for 64 yards. The star wideout will now look to potentially return to action Dec. 23 against the Steelers. If, however, Chase is limited or out in Week 16, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones would be candidate to log added WR snaps behind Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.