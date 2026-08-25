Chase downplayed his knee injury Tuesday, saying it was a "little hyperextension," and he could've kept practicing, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase came up limping at the tail end of Tuesday's session when he jumped for a deep ball and landed awkwardly. He immediately left the field and was tended to by the training staff before shooing them away and remaining on the sidelines for the remainder of practice. It sounds like Chase will be fine well in time for the Bengals' regular-season opener in a little less than three weeks.