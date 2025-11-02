Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Eclipses 100-yard mark in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase brought in six of eight targets for 111 yards in the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Chase played a rare second fiddle to fellow wideout Tee Higgins, who recorded one more reception and target apiece while also outpacing Chase by 10 yards. Nevertheless, Chase still continued to display excellent chemistry with Joe Flacco, who has peppered him with an astounding 50 targets in the last three games alone. Chase has eclipsed the century mark on four occasions overall, and he's carrying a bloated 76-831-5 receiving line into a Week 11 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 16 following a Week 10 bye.
