Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Entrenched atop WR room

Chase remains the leader of Cincinnati's wide receiver corps alongside Tee Higgins, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

Chase will remain in the mix at the top of the first round of 2026 fantasy drafts, as despite instability at quarterback last year, he led the NFL with 185 targets and totaled a 125-1,412-8 line across 16 regular-season appearances. With Joe Burrow now healthy and veteran backup Joe Flacco back in the fold, Cincinnati's passing game appears better positioned entering 2026. Andrei Iosivas remains the favorite for the No. 3 receiver role behind Chase and Higgins, while running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki will also factor into the passing game.