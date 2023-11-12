Chase (back) brought in five of six targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Chase was able to clear the pregame warmup hurdle to garner active status, but he was believed to be playing with some notable discomfort stemming from the back bruise he'd suffered in the Week 9 win over the Bills. With Tee Higgins (hamstring) inactive, Chase was able to help make up for his teammate's absence via a team-high receiving yardage tally that was spearheaded by an impressive 64-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter. The fact Chase apparently made it through the game no worse for wear is particularly important when considering Higgins may be hard-pressed to return on a short week for a critical Week 11 Thursday night road matchup against the Ravens.