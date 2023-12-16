Chase was forced out of Saturday's game against the Vikings with a right shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Chase caught all four of his targets for 64 yards. In his absence, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivasand Charlie Jones are available to log added WR snaps behind Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
