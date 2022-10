Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Chase (hip) isn't likely to practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The report suggests that Chase is dealing with some hip soreness, so the wideout's status will be worth monitoring as Monday night's game against the Browns approaches. In Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the Falcons, Chase logged a 93 percent snap share en route to catching eight of his 11 targets for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.