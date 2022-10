Chase is reportedly dealing with a hip issue that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

We'll await official confirmation from the Bengals, but assuming the timeline presented here is accurate, Chase could land on IR. In his looming absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are slated to lead the Bengals' wideout corps in the weeks ahead, with Mike Thomas likely to see added reps as well.