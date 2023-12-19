Chase (shoulder) is expected to miss the Bengals' Week 16 matchup with the Steelers and potentially more time beyond that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Vikings. While he has not officially been ruled out for Week 16, that is the expectation. Should the star pass catcher indeed sit out, Tee Higgins would slide into the No. 1 receiver role with Tyler Boyd as the second option for quarterback Jake Browning.