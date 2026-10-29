Chase (ankle) isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, and he's expected to suit up Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, but the injury isn't expected to keep him from taking the field Sunday. His participation in practice will still bear monitoring as the week unfolds. Chase has two chances left to resume practicing without limitations, which would put him in position to avoid a Week 8 injury designation.