QB Joe Burrow indicated Wednesday that the Bengals expect Chase (hip) to play Sunday against the Titans, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Such an outcome is contingent on the wideout not suffering any setbacks upon his anticipated return to practice this week, but it looks like Chase is is trending toward his first game action since Week 7. Added context with regard his Week 12 status should arrive Wednesday, once the Bengals post their first injury report of the week.