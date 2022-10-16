Chase had seven receptions on 10 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Joe Burrow and Chase came into the Superdome on a mission to recreate the magic the LSU teammates had the last time they played at this venue. The superstar duo did their part on the field, hooking up for a game-winning touchdown inside of the two-minute warning that sealed the victory for Cincinnati. Chase was having an adequate fantasy year coming into Sunday's matchup, so the monster stat line will surely boost his managers' spirits heading into the meat of the season. The 22-year-old phenom will carry a 39/475/4 line into a soft matchup against Atlanta's secondary next Sunday.