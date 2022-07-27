Chase joked Wednesday that he hopes former college teammate Justin Jefferson doesn't beat him to 2,000 yards, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

No player has ever hit 2,000 receiving yards in a season, though Cooper Kupp came close in the first year with a 17-game schedule (1,947). It won't be too surprising if someone does it in the next few years, with Chase, Jefferson and Kupp being the prime candidates. They're also the consensus first-round picks among wide receivers, with many drafts featuring all three in the top five. Chase turned 128 targets into 1,455 yards and 13 TDs as a rookie, later adding 368 more yards and another TD on 35 targets in four playoff games. Even if there's some efficiency regression, Chase has room to add more volume in his second pro season.