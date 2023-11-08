Chase (back) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.
According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Chase is dealing with back soreness coming out of the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Bills and now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. His status is thus worth monitoring closely as the week progresses, with the same applying to fellow wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring), who logged a limited session Wednesday.
