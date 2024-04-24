The Bengals have elected to pick up Chase's fifth-year contract option.

With the expected move, Chase will remain under contract with Cincinnati through the 2025 campaign. This past season, the 2021 first-rounder recorded a career-high 100 catches (on 145 targets) for 1,216 yards and seven TDs in 16 regular-season games. The 24-year-old is thus poised to remain QB Joe Burrow's top pass-catching option for the next couple of years, and in that context Chase remains a top tier fantasy option at the wide receiver position.