Chase caught nine of 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Chase was unstoppable early on, catching all six of his targets for 52 yards across Cincinnati's first two drives, the latter of which he capped with a seven-yard touchdown to take a 9-0 lead. The Ravens controlled time of possession thereafter and did a better job of containing Chase, but the star receiver's early contributions proved vital in the nail-biting win. Chase and the Bengals will travel to Buffalo in the AFC divisional round.