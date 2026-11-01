Chase secured 11 of 16 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday.

Chase finally struck for his first 100-yard effort of the campaign in Sunday's wild win, finishing with team-high reception and target totals, as well as runner-up status in receiving yards. Chase was also on the receiving end of one of Joe Burrow's five touchdown passes, corralling the first one of the day from 30 yards out early in the second quarter. Chase has now scored in three straight games, and after season-best totals across all three components of his receiving line Sunday, the All-Pro receiver will head into a Week 9 matchup against the Falcons in Madrid with no shortage of momentum.