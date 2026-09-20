Chase brought in seven of nine targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Chase recorded what already profiles as a Catch of the Year candidate on his first of two touchdowns, one that saw him exhibit elite body control while making a narrowly inbounds, spinning grab from 32 yards out late in the second quarter. Chase went on to add an 18-yard TD reception in the latter portion of the third quarter as well, and he finished with the team lead in receptions while checking in as the runner-up to Tee Higgins in both receiving yards and targets. The rewarding fantasy day atoned for a quiet two-reception and scoreless Week 1 for the perennial Pro Bowler, who'll next tangle with the Steelers defense in a Week 3 road matchup next Sunday.