Chase caught five of nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

He also gained four yards on one carry. Chase was matched up against Trevon Diggs most of the day, although Joe Burrow's lack of time in the pocket was likely the bigger factor in Chase's relatively quiet performance. The second-year wideout will look to bounce back in Week 3 against a seemingly vulnerable Jets secondary that just surrendered a 9-101-1 line to Amari Cooper after giving up three TDs to Baltimore wide receivers in its opener.