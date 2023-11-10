The Bengals list Chase (back) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After tending to what he described as a back bruise coming out of the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Bills, Chase sat out the Bengals' first practice of Week 10 on Wednesday before returning to the field Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. Though Chase's ability to finish the week on the field on back-to-back days is generally a good sign, head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal about the receiver's status for Sunday, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fortunately for those considering Chase in Week 10 lineups, the Bengals and Texans kick off among the early wave of games at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, likely leaving fantasy managers with more options to turn to in the event the wideout is ruled out.