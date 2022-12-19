Chase had seven receptions (13 targets) for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Chase was bottled up for the majority of this contest before Joe Burrow found his favorite target for a short score in fourth quarter. It wasn't the most efficient use of 13 targets from the star wideout, but the touchdown put a bow on a solid point total for managers in the thick of the fantasy playoffs. Chase draws a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 16, as Bill Belichick's defenses are notorious for keying in on the opposition's top offensive weapon. New England held Las Vegas' Davante Adams to a 4/28/0 receiving line in Week 15, so the Bengals will have to get creative in getting Chase open Saturday.