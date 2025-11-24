The NFL lifted Chase's suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Chase received a one-game suspension for his role in an incident with Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, meaning the former sat out Sunday's defeat to the Patriots. Chase technically has a roster exemption after the ban was lifted, but he'll almost certainly be available for Thursday's road matchup with the Ravens, when the Bengals are expected to have No. 1 QB Joe Burrow (toe) back in the lineup.