Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Has suspension lifted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The NFL lifted Chase's suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Chase received a one-game suspension for his role in an incident with Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, meaning the former sat out Sunday's defeat to the Patriots. Chase technically has a roster exemption after the ban was lifted, but he'll almost certainly be available for Thursday's road matchup with the Ravens, when the Bengals are expected to have No. 1 QB Joe Burrow (toe) back in the lineup.
