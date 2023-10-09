Chase caught 15 of 19 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

Joe Burrow finally looked completely healthy for the first time this season, and with Tee Higgins (ribs) sidelined, Chase was far and away the top option for the Bengals quarterback. The TDs were the first of 2023 for the wideout, but this was the second time in five games he's caught double-digit passes and topped 140 yards, and over his last three contests Chase has racked up a massive 34-406-3 line on 43 targets. He could be headed for another big performance in Week 6 against a Seahawks secondary that's already allowed four different WRs to top 100 yards this year.