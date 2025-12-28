Chase caught seven of nine targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

Both scores came in the first half, as Chase connected with Joe Burrow for a 13-yard TD in the first quarter and an eight-yard strike in the second. Chase snapped a seven-game touchdown drought with the performance, and on the season he's racked up a 117-1,316-7 line on 175 targets, tying his career high in target volume. Chase will look to reach 1,400 receiving yards for the third time in his career in Week 18 against the Browns.