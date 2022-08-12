Chase could see more work in the slot this year, with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan noting that the second-year wideout is a "really smart" player who knows assignments for multiple receiver spots, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

Primarily an X receiver last season, Chase didn't move around the formation much early on, instead finding success with his ability to beat press coverage, win one-on-one matchups outside and run past slower defenders. The Bengals moved him around a bit more as the year went along, but his 20.6 percent slot-snap rate over the final nine games (including playoffs) was still on the low side for a top receiver. Chase could move inside a bit more often this year, though it isn't clear how much that even matters for fantasy, as he finished last year with 2.49 yards per route run from the slot and 2.45 YPRR on the perimeter. There's also the matter of fellow Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who has primarily worked the slot for most of his career.