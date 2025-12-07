Chase brought in five of eight targets for 44 yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Chase took a back seat to the returning Tee Higgins on the afternoon, with the Bills' attention on the former paying off nicely for the latter. Chase's receiving yardage total was his second sub-50-yard tally in the last three games, but the elite wideout hasn't seen fewer than eight targets since Week 3. Chase will aim to bounce back in a Week 15 home rematch with a Ravens team he posted a 7-110-0 line against in a Thanksgiving Night win.