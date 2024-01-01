Chase recorded three receptions on seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Chase returned from a one-game absence caused by a shoulder injury, and he managed to tie for the team lead in targets. However, outside of a 24-yard reception on the team's second offensive possession, he was erased from making an impact on the game. With the Bengals now eliminated from playoff contention, the team may opt to protect Chase's health and either rest him or limit his snaps in a Week 18 matchup against the Browns.