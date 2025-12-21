Chase caught nine of 11 targets for 109 yards in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

The superstar wideout topped 100 receiving yards for the seventh time this season, and the third time in four games since Joe Burrow came off IR. During that four-game stretch, Chase has hauled in 31 catches on 49 targets for 395 yards, but curiously he hasn't gotten into the end zone once, and his TD drought stands at six games. He'll look to hit paydirt for the first time since Week 7 in a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals.