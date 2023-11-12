The Bengals are hopeful that Chase (back) will be able to play Sunday against Houston, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Chase has dealt with a back bruise throughout the week after landing hard in a victory over the Bills in Week 9. He concluded the week with two limited practices but will go through pre-game workouts before his availability is decided. Chase is officially listed as questionable and his status will become official roughly 90 minutes before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.