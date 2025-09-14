Chase recorded 14 receptions on 16 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Chase struggled in Week 1 against the Browns along with the rest of the Bengals' offense. However, he bounced back in a big way in Week 2, doubling up Tee Higgins in targets while accounting for over half of the team's yards through the air. His touchdown came from four yards away early in the first quarter, and he then tacked on receptions of 25, 16, 14 and 13 yards. Even more impressive was that the majority of Chase's production came with Jake Browning under center after Joe Burrow departed with an apparent toe injury. If Burrow is sidelined for an extended period, Chase's production would likely dip, but his talent and role will keep him locked in as a top option at wide receiver.