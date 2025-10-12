Chase (illness), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 6 game against Green Bay, is "trending toward playing," NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Chase was deemed questionable entering the weekend after missing Friday's practice due to an illness. The star wideout appears to be doing better, though Schultz notes that the Bengals will see how he feels Sunday morning before making a final decision on his status versus the Packers. Should Chase indeed be able to suit up, he'll be working with a new quarterback, as veteran Joe Flacco is slated to start behind center for Cincinnati after the team acquired him in a trade with Cleveland on Tuesday.