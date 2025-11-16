Chase caught three of 10 targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

After recording a franchise-record 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Steelers, Chase was held to his second-fewest catches and third-fewest yards of the season in Sunday's rematch. Prior to this unexpected dip in production, Chase had at least six catches and 91 receiving yards in each of the previous five games. He'll likely face a heavy dose of top Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 12, but Chase's ceiling remains as high as it gets.