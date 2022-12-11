Chase had 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also had one carry for six yards.

Chase was operating without Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd essentially for the entire game, after Boyd got hurt on the first pass attempt in the first quarter. Even still, the Browns couldn't find a way to stop Chase. He was sacked once on an attempted trick play, losing nine yards - make sure to watch how your stat provider handles that play in terms of your fantasy scoring.