Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Chase is day-to-day with a back injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Those Chase handled a typical snap share (90 percent) on offense on his way to finishing with four catches for 41 yards on eight targets in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills, Taylor said the receiver was playing through a back issue that got worse as the game went along. Taylor added that Chase is still feeling sore Monday and noted that the 23-year-old may get a day off of practice to begin Week 10 prep. At this stage, Taylor hasn't committed to Chase being cleared ahead of next Sunday's game against the Texans, so his practice activity will bear watching in the days to come.