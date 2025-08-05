Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Likely playing Thursday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase and other starters are scheduled for a couple of drives in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's going to play his starters more than ever before in the preseason. Chase may be an exception who only takes a few snaps, but even the possibility of playing a couple of drives puts him on the board as an option for preseason DFS contests. There's been no report of injury trouble this offseason, with Chase apparently staying active in practice (and healthy) since he signed a four-year, $161 million extension in March. He remains the popular No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts this summer.
More News
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Signs record-setting deal with CIN•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Commands 15 targets in OT win•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Team-high receiving yardage in win•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Nine catches in Week 15 win•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Racks up 191 yards plus two scores•