Chase and other starters are scheduled for a couple of drives in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's going to play his starters more than ever before in the preseason. Chase may be an exception who only takes a few snaps, but even the possibility of playing a couple of drives puts him on the board as an option for preseason DFS contests. There's been no report of injury trouble this offseason, with Chase apparently staying active in practice (and healthy) since he signed a four-year, $161 million extension in March. He remains the popular No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts this summer.