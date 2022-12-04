Chase, officially listed as questionable due to a hip injury, is likely to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chase has missed Cincinnati's last four games with the injury but has practiced for the last two weeks. He turned in a full session Friday, a good indication that he may be able to return. That said, Chase will remain officially questionable until shortly before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
