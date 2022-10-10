Chase grabbed seven receptions on 12 targets for 50 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Baltimore.

The Ravens were intent on not letting Joe Burrow and Chase beat them deep, consistently playing two-deep safety sets while veteran corner Marcus Peters played the star wideout physically off the line of scrimmage. Baltimore's plan worked well when factoring in the superstar's pedestrian stat line and the end result of the contest. The 22-year-old has been consistent with 32 receptions, 343 yards and two scores through five games, but the results seem lacking compared to last year's monster stat lines. Chase will draw a tough matchup on paper against shutdown corner Marcus Lattimore and the Saints next Sunday, but there is no situation where fantasy managers should doubt starting the elite talent.