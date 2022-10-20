Chase (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Athletic writer Jay Morrison reports.
That Chase has been limited through two practices indicates he's not fully healthy, but so long as he maintains a practice presence Friday he should be on track to suit up against Atlanta.
