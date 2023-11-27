Chase recorded four receptions on six targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Chase was Cincinnati's most-targeted receiver by a narrow margin, but he was by far the team's most productive pass catcher. He made a few highlight reel plays, as his longest gain of the day came on a deflected pass that he collected and turned upfield for 31 yards. Chase later caught a tightly contested pass with his mouthguard in his hand. Though the catches may have come in unique circumstances, the fact that Chase was productive with Jake Browning under center for a full game is reassuring as Cincinnati heads into a Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.