The Bengals listed Chase as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase was in uniform for the portion of Tuesday's session that was open to the media, but Cincinnati was merely holding a walk-through to begin Week 15 prep, and the receiver wouldn't have taken any reps if the Bengals held a traditional practice. Though the Bengals provided no indication that Chase sustained an injury in this past Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts, the ankle issue may explain why he was limited to three catches for 29 yards on four targets while playing 86 percent of snaps in what was a favorable matchup on paper. He'll have two more chances to potentially log some practice reps before the Bengals make a call on his availability for this Saturday's game against the Vikings.