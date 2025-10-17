Chase secured 16 of 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Chase's eye-popping reception and target totals were career-high figures, as the All-Pro receiver put together a night for the ages in only his second game working with Joe Flacco. The 2021 first-round pick also struck for his fifth touchdown catch of the season on an eight-yard grab with under five minutes remaining in the second half. Chase's otherworldly numbers aren't completely surprising considering the multiple memorable performances he's already put together in his career, but Thursday's effort was clearly on another level. Given his undeniable chemistry with Flacco, Chase will remain an elite option in all formats during a Week 8 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26.