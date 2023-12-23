Chase (shoulder), who is inactive Saturday at Pittsburgh, may be in danger of sitting out Sunday, Dec. 31 in Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase didn't practice at all during Week 16 prep due to the AC joint sprain that he sustained in his right shoulder last Saturday against the Vikings. It thus came as no surprise that the Bengals ruled him out for this Saturday's game, and Rapoport reported that Chase's injury is "more of the 2-to-4 week variety." Chase thus seems more likely to return Week 18 or even in the wild-card round, assuming Cincinnati secures a playoff spot.