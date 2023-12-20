Chase (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase remained sidelined for the Bengals' first practice of the week Tuesday and has just one more chance to log some on-field reps ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers. At this stage, the wideout is trending toward sitting out Week 16, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Chase could be at risk of missing the Bengals' Week 17 game in Kansas City, too. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Tanner Hudson will likely represent quarterback Jake Browning's top options in the passing game if Chase isn't able to play this weekend.