Chase had eight catches for 79 yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots, but he also lost a critical fumble in the second half and was the target on an interception by Marcus Jones that was returned for a touchdown.
The pick-six was a result of a cross-up between Chase and Joe Burrow, as Chase continued a go-route while Burrow threw a back-shoulder play.
