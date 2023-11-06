Chase caught four of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills.

Chase took a back seat to Tee Higgins (8-110-0), who finished as the Bengals' leading receiver Sunday. The usual No. 1 option also ceded a pair of touchdowns in the red zone to tight ends Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr., resulting in a down performance by the wideout's lofty standards. Chase was coming off of a massive three-game stretch in which he produced 31 receptions, 372 yards and four touchdowns for fantasy owners, which helps soften the blow of Sunday's underwhelming line. In positive news, Joe Burrow continues to excel as his health returns, putting Chase in a prime position to bounce back against the Texans next Sunday.