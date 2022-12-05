Chase caught seven passes for 97 yards in the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Chase didn't get in the end zone, but he wrought plenty of damage to the Chiefs' secondary, and when he wasn't targeted he drew away coverage to leave others open. He had an additional catch overturned by an offensive pass interference call.
More News
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: No limitations expected•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Likely to return against Chiefs•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Reps capped in practice•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Still limited at practice•