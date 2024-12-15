Chase caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Chase didn't account for any of Joe Burrow's three first-half touchdown passes, but the star wideout posted a team-high 79 receiving yards heading into the locker room. The Bengals nursed a comfortable lead throughout the second half and didn't turn to the air much, though Chase still finished with team-leading totals in targets, catches and receiving yards. Chase will look to add to his impressive season totals of 102 catches for 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns in Week 16 against the Browns.